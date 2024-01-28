Major shot taken at Tony Khan during WWE Royal Rumble

A top broadcasting partner of WWE took a major shot at the AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, with a tweet during the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event that seemingly referenced Nick Khan.

WWE and AEW are currently the two major wrestling promotions in the world, and the competition between both of them is ongoing. Both promotions also love to tease one another by taking shots at each other through social media and shows as well. Meanwhile, a major shot has been taken at Tony Khan.

WWE on TNT Sports took to X/Twitter to post a message during the 2024 Royal Rumble. TNT Sports is the official broadcasting partner of the Stamford-based promotion in the United Kingdom. Their official X/Twitter account referenced the WWE President, Nick Khan, and seemingly took a shot at Tony Khan in the process.

"There's only room for one Khan in this business 😅," WWE on TNT Sports shared.

The tweet has now been deleted, but a screengrab of the same can be seen below:

Screenshot of WWE on TNT Sports' tweet.

Prior to this, USA Network also recently took a dig at Tony Khan regarding the Cagematch ratings, which resulted in an outrage by Khan. Although the aforementioned tweet has now been deleted, it remains to be seen if the AEW President takes notice of this.

