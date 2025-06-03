Major star confirms interest in joining AEW after being fired from WWE - "I have a lot of friends there"

A former WWE star has confirmed interest in joining AEW and admitted that she has a lot of friends there. This is something that will interest Tony Khan.

Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, was released from WWE in May 2025, much to the surprise of everyone. She was a hugely popular star in NXT but was let go. She has since appeared on TNA and the independent circuit after her release.

She was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where she revealed her interest in joining AEW. She said:

“Yes, I want to be full-time again. Yes, I would like to go to AEW. I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there, I have a lot of friends there, I watch a lot of shows. I love as much creative freedom as they do. I’m so much about storylines and characters, and I feel like they are creatively free in that way, so it’s definitely something I’d be open to. My 30 days is just yesterday, but no, I haven’t talked to them yet.” [H/T Ringside News]

Former WWE star Cora Jade had a small stint in AEW

Before moving to WWE in 2025, Cora Jade had a brief stint in AEW, and she touched on that topic on the same podcast.

She said:

“I was doing AEW actually for a few weeks or a month or two before my WWE trial. I thought I was going to end up at AEW. Yeah, dark matches, and I loved it there. I thought I was gonna end up there first. I remember, it was the end of 2020, I was kinda picking up steam in the indies, people were doing Dark, and I really wanted to end up there.” [H/T Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan is interested in offering the former WWE Superstar a contract now that she is a free agent.

