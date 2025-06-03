  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Major star confirms interest in joining AEW after being fired from WWE - "I have a lot of friends there"

Major star confirms interest in joining AEW after being fired from WWE - "I have a lot of friends there"

By Sujay
Modified Jun 03, 2025 00:57 GMT
AEW logo (left) and WWE logo (right). (Image credits: AEW &amp; WWE Facebook pages)
AEW logo (left) and WWE logo (right). (Image credits: AEW & WWE Facebook pages)

A former WWE star has confirmed interest in joining AEW and admitted that she has a lot of friends there. This is something that will interest Tony Khan.

Ad

Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, was released from WWE in May 2025, much to the surprise of everyone. She was a hugely popular star in NXT but was let go. She has since appeared on TNA and the independent circuit after her release.

She was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where she revealed her interest in joining AEW. She said:

“Yes, I want to be full-time again. Yes, I would like to go to AEW. I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there, I have a lot of friends there, I watch a lot of shows. I love as much creative freedom as they do. I’m so much about storylines and characters, and I feel like they are creatively free in that way, so it’s definitely something I’d be open to. My 30 days is just yesterday, but no, I haven’t talked to them yet.” [H/T Ringside News]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

youtube-cover
Ad

Former WWE star Cora Jade had a small stint in AEW

Before moving to WWE in 2025, Cora Jade had a brief stint in AEW, and she touched on that topic on the same podcast.

She said:

“I was doing AEW actually for a few weeks or a month or two before my WWE trial. I thought I was going to end up at AEW. Yeah, dark matches, and I loved it there. I thought I was gonna end up there first. I remember, it was the end of 2020, I was kinda picking up steam in the indies, people were doing Dark, and I really wanted to end up there.” [H/T Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan is interested in offering the former WWE Superstar a contract now that she is a free agent.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications