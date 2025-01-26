Major star drops a big tease for AEW Revolution 2025

A popular name has hinted at big plans for this year's AEW Revolution, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 9. He has shown the training they have been undergoing in preparation for the pay-per-view.

Big Boom AJ made waves last year as having one of the best celebrity in-ring debuts in AEW. He was able to defeat QT Marshall back in November during the zero-hour pre-show at Full Gear. He has not been seen since then, as he sustained an injury, but the 49-year-old has confirmed that he'll make his in-ring return at Revolution.

On X/Twitter, AJ mentioned how the event was just around the corner and showed how he was training at Beast Arena. He then showed his entire workout routine before calling out the roster, as he mentioned that he was now back and seemingly ready for action.

Trending

"AEW Revolution is around the corner and there's only one place I'm training. BEAST ARENA!...Look out AEW, Big Boom AJ is back and the BEAST ARENA brings the BOOM!" [0:01-1:01]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

See his training footage below.

Expand Tweet

When were the Costco Guys last seen in AEW?

Apart from their show-stealing appearance at the Full Gear pay-per-view, the popular father-son duo were around for Collision's first show at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 21.

The popular duo had a segment on the show, but they were interrupted by Chris Jericho and the rest of The Learning Tree. They then had some back-and-forth exchanges on the mic, with Anthony Bowens coming to their aid. To end the segment, the three ended up "scissoring" after Bowens dropped a challenge for a match with The Nueve.

It is unclear what'll happen the next time the popular Tiktok duo returns to the promotion. Last time, they had built a feud with QT Marshall, and now they could have a match with an even bigger name on the roster. It remains to be seen whether Big Boom AJ will stay undefeated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback