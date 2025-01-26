  • home icon
Major star drops a big tease for AEW Revolution 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 26, 2025 01:09 GMT
AEW Revolution 2025 is set to take place on March 9 [photo: AEW Official Website]

A popular name has hinted at big plans for this year's AEW Revolution, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 9. He has shown the training they have been undergoing in preparation for the pay-per-view.

Big Boom AJ made waves last year as having one of the best celebrity in-ring debuts in AEW. He was able to defeat QT Marshall back in November during the zero-hour pre-show at Full Gear. He has not been seen since then, as he sustained an injury, but the 49-year-old has confirmed that he'll make his in-ring return at Revolution.

On X/Twitter, AJ mentioned how the event was just around the corner and showed how he was training at Beast Arena. He then showed his entire workout routine before calling out the roster, as he mentioned that he was now back and seemingly ready for action.

"AEW Revolution is around the corner and there's only one place I'm training. BEAST ARENA!...Look out AEW, Big Boom AJ is back and the BEAST ARENA brings the BOOM!" [0:01-1:01]

See his training footage below.

When were the Costco Guys last seen in AEW?

Apart from their show-stealing appearance at the Full Gear pay-per-view, the popular father-son duo were around for Collision's first show at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 21.

The popular duo had a segment on the show, but they were interrupted by Chris Jericho and the rest of The Learning Tree. They then had some back-and-forth exchanges on the mic, with Anthony Bowens coming to their aid. To end the segment, the three ended up "scissoring" after Bowens dropped a challenge for a match with The Nueve.

It is unclear what'll happen the next time the popular Tiktok duo returns to the promotion. Last time, they had built a feud with QT Marshall, and now they could have a match with an even bigger name on the roster. It remains to be seen whether Big Boom AJ will stay undefeated.

Edited by Neda Ali
