Major star reacts to the possibility of Bully Ray having a final hurrah in AEW

A certain AEW star has recently expressed his disinterest in working with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray after fans suggested a final match featuring the two and their respective tag teams.

Max Caster is one-third of the current World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed. On the other hand, Ray was last seen competing for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, as he made sporadic appearances on the promotion. The two have yet to share the ring in any capacity.

On Twitter, some fans responded to Bully Ray's tweet as he asked whether they would want to see a final run from the Dudley Boys. One fan suggested they go to AEW and have a TLC match with the Acclaimed FTR, Big Bill, and Ricky Starks. However, Max Caster did not like the idea:

"Bully Ray has to pay A LOT of dues before he steps foot in my locker room" Caster wrote.

The Acclaimed looks to create a "super faction" in AEW with Bullet Club Gold

The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold returned to AEW on the Dynamite after World End as they both had a bone to pick with the newly-introduced Undisputed Kingdom.

Jay White and The Acclaimed both became victims of attacks from The Devil and his henchmen and wanted retribution now that they knew the identity of those men.

The two factions came together when the World Trios Champions sought an alliance. This was from a purely business standpoint, as they both had the same goal: to make the Undisputed Kingdom pay for its actions.

The Bang Bang Gang were adamant about the idea, and it remains to be seen whether they'll be open to it soon.

The Undisputed Kingdom aims to take over the promotion, and they have the tools to do so, but now they have huge targets behind their back, as some look to prevent that from happening.

