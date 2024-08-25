Major star returns after 13 years at AEW All In

A major star made his in-ring return at AEW All In. He is competing in his first match in 13 years.

Nigel McGuinness is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of Ring of Honor. During his time with the promotion, he was involved in many notable feuds and matches. He was also known for his epic rivalry with Bryan Danielson.

Nigel's career came to an end in 2011 when he stepped away from the ring. Since then. Nigel went on to become a commentator for WWE before joining AEW in the same role. However, he hadn't stepped inside the ring until now.

Trending

At AEW All In, Nigel McGuinness was the surprise third entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match. As expected, the fans went crazy as his music hit. Even Kazuchika Okada seemed a bit surprised to see him enter the match. This will also be the first time he is stepping into the ring since his retirement 13 years ago.

Expand Tweet

The winner of the Casino Gauntlet match will receive an AEW World Title match in the future. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.