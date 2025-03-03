Major star reveals joining AEW "wasn't the goal" after departure from WWE

A 36-year-old star recently said her primary goal wasn't to join AEW following her WWE departure a few years ago. The talent had a long journey before she joined the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Marina Shafir is currently a member of the AEW faction, Death Riders, led by Jon Moxley. Before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021, Shafir was part of WWE NXT from 2018 to 2021. She was released from the Stamford-based promotion after a seemingly underwhelming run.

On Talk is Jericho, Marina Shafir recently revealed that she wanted to hustle on the independent wrestling scene after her WWE release. She didn't ask her husband, Roderick Strong, for any favors during her time on the indies.

"AEW wasn't the goal. I just wanted to do indies and learn as much as I could and hustle my f**king a** off to see if I could make it on the indie scene and do it the way I wanted to do it. It was tough, I didn't ask for any favors. I didn't ask [Roderick Strong] to get me on any shows."

Shafir added that she didn't even ask her friend and WWE star Shayna Baszler for help when looking to secure bookings.

"I didn't ask Shayna [Baszler] to get me on any shows, I had to put myself out there on my own and see what opportunities came my way. Josh [Barnett] hit me up to do Bloodsport, and after I did Bloodsport, it just kind of snowballed, and AEW Dark happened." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The former WWE star was brutally attacked on AEW Dynamite

Marina Shafir has been on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's side ever since the formation of Death Riders. Moxley is currently feuding with Cope (fka Edge), and the Hall of Famer has been taking out all the members of the group one by one.

Last week on Dynamite, The Rated-R Superstar took out Claudio Castagnoli with a Con-Chair-To. Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale showed up to help Cope neutralize Marina Shafir with a Con-Chair-To.

Shafir will likely accompany Moxley when he battles Cope with the AEW World Title on the line at Revolution 2025.

