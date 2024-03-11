Major star says he was unsure about Cody Rhodes before working with the latter in AEW

  • home icon
By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 11, 2024 16:25 IST
Cody Rhodes AEW
Cody Rhodes will headline WrestleMania XL [Image Source-WWE official website and AEW official X]

A current champion in AEW recently opened up about working with The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is current AEW Continental Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston. The 42-year-old has enjoyed plenty of success in Tony Khan's promotion since his debut in July 2020. Kingston confronted Cody Rhodes in his first-ever Dynamite appearance, which led to a match between them.

Although Eddie lost, he was elevated by The American Nightmare, who was one of the EVPs at the time.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Kingston admitted he wasn't sure how Cody would behave with him, but the latter turned out to be a total professional. He said:

"Just like in life, there's good people in pro-wrestling and there's bad people in pro-wrestling. I did not know how Cody was going to be. I didn't know if he was going to be like, 'Who's the fat indie guy talking all this trash? I'm going to squash him in two minutes to show what I can do!' But he wasn't about that; he was about, 'No, go out there, talk, and then let's fight,' and I was like, 'Alright, man!'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

AEW star extends gratitude towards Cody Rhodes

During the same interview, AEW Continental champion Eddie Kingston lauded Cody Rhodes for being ''a pro'' with him during his initial days in the promotion.

"I thank him a lot. People could say whatever they want to say, or whatever rumor go out, but to me, he was nothing but a pro with me, so I gave him a lot of credit," admitted Kingston. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Kingston is currently involved in a program with AEW's latest acquisition, Kazuchika Okada. Time will tell what the future holds for The Mad King.

Edited by Yash Mittal
