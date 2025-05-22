Major star shockingly snubbed from AEW Double or Nothing 2025

A top star was overlooked by AEW in a crucial Double or Nothing match. Anarchy in the Arena has been one of the most anticipated matches of the year. The two teams battle each other in extremely violent and creative ways, with the action taking place all over—and sometimes outside—the arena.
The Death Riders have been disturbing the entire locker room's environment for the past few months. They made many enemies recently, and everyone wants to seek revenge on them. After weeks of violence, Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kastuyori Shibata, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, and Kenny Omega will finally get their hands on the authoritative heels.
The EVPs and Death Riders were falling short as the babyfaces teamed up against them. So, Jon Moxley surprised everyone by involving an unexpected member in the story. Gabe Kidd, former NJPW champion, has been one of the key aspects of the build to Anarchy in the Arena. He helped Moxley retain his AEW World Championship at Beach Break against Samoa Joe.
Many fans were confident that Gabe might be added to the chaotic match. However, that doesn't seem to be the case. AEW recently revealed the official lineup, and the NJPW star isn't part of it. However, he was still part of the go-home episode of Dynamite.
It remains to be seen if Gabe Kidd is the difference-maker at Double or Nothing.