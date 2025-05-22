Major star unexpectedly returns to take out Death Riders on AEW Dynamite; Jon Moxley and crew put on notice

AEW Dynamite tonight saw the unexpected return of a major star, and it so happened that he assisted in taking out the Death Riders. Jon Moxley and the rest of the crew were put on notice later.

Ad

Swerve Strickland teamed up with Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs to defeat Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks in a trios match. However, the AEW World Champion was not happy after his team lost the match and started attacking Strickland and his team.

To the surprise of all the fans in the arena, Katsuyori Shibata came out to assist Joe, Strickland, and Hobbs against Jon Moxley and his teammates. Marina Shafir ended up taking out Shibata with a low blow, but she was taken out by Willow Nightingale.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, Kenny Omega came out to even the odds and hit Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Matthew Jackson with a Snap Dragon. As Jon Moxley and his team officially retreated, Samoa Joe issued a warning, stating that they were out to get them today.

That put AEW World Champion Moxley and his crew on notice, and they'll have their heads on a swivel because of the threat that Samoa Joe just posed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More