Major update on AEW potentially signing Samoa Joe 

Many within AEW are reportedly keen to bring Samoa Joe to the promotion when his non-compete clause ends. Samoa Joe was released by WWE in January.

The TNA legend last wrestled in August 2021, when he defeated Karrion Kross to become the NXT Champion for the third time in his career. However, shortly after he was forced to vacate the title, the cause was given to be a mysterious injury which was never revealed.

Samoa Joe was subsequently released in January alongside other big names Road Dogg and William Regal. According to Sean Ross Sapp, many within All Elite Wrestling are vouching for the Samoan Submission Machine.

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It’s amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don’t spend the morning reading the world most prolific idiots propped up by the algorithm. My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It’s amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don’t spend the morning reading the world most prolific idiots propped up by the algorithm.

The former United States Champion also worked as a commentator and a talent scout for WWE. It isn't out of the realm of possibility that we see him step foot into the ring once again, but even if he doesn't, he has plenty of veteran experience that will benefit any company both in and out of the ring.

CM Punk tweeted to Samoa Joe during AEW Dynamite

During AEW Dynamite, CM Punk demanded a rematch against MJF. The Salt of the Earth told the Second City Saint that he will not get the rematch so easily. MJF then asked the former WWE Champion to look for a tag team partner, not named Darby Allin or Sting to fight FTR later in the evening.

CM Punk first asked Danhausen and then proceeded to ask Samoa Joe if he was in the country, thus teasing a blockbuster reunion between two storied rivals. Eventually, CM Punk went for Jon Moxley and the two top babyfaces managed to defeat FTR. It was an excellent match that once again highlighted the popularity of Moxley and Punk while allowing FTR to show the world why they are the best tag team in the business.

