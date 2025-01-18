Major update on AEW star after serious injury

An AEW star gave a major update after suffering a serious injury a few months back. This should give an idea of his progress to the fans.

Anthony Henry, who is best known for his time on the independent circuit, suffered a torn bicep against Gabe Kidd during a Ring of Honor taping on October 3. He then underwent a successful surgery on October 14 and has since been in rehabilitation.

He appeared on AEW Unrestricted recently to give an update to the fans about his injury and recovery. He said:

“First off, I got in the ring for the first time yesterday, just kind of rolling around. So, I just wanted to see what would happen with that. Nothing crazy, we were just kind of rolling around and chain wrestling and things like that. It was fine. So realistically, if I wanted to be in the ring right now and I was actually cleared, I’d be fine I think.” [H/T - Fightful]

AEW star Anthony Henry says he is pretty much at 100 percent

In the same interview, the AEW star revealed that he has pretty much recovered fully and that he could get back in the ring soon. He also touched on the one thing he can't do.

“Now, at this point, I’m pretty much at 100% strength on both sides. The only thing I can’t do currently all the way is supination. It’s something most people don’t think about doing and it’s pretty easy for everybody if you don’t think about it, but for me, especially when it first happened.”

It is fascinating to see him speak out on how he feels right now and how his rehabilitation had gone successfully over the last few months.

It will be interesting to see when he will make his comeback to the ring and also the kind of plans Tony Khan has for him.

