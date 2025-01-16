Major update on the health of former AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) 

A few hours ago, AEW star CJ Perry [fka Lana] shared a health update on her social media account. She recently had a medical procedure done.

Perry joined AEW in September 2023, but her tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion was short-lived. Her last appearance on AEW was at the 2023 Worlds End Pay-Per-View. After a few months, she left the company. In December 2023, she was hospitalized due to an infection on her left finger which was a result of a splinter. She had to undergo surgery to treat the infection.

Perry was recently hospitalized in Cedars-Sinai Medical Facility in Los Angeles for another surgery. In her latest post, she informed her fans that her surgery went well. She also shared a picture of herself on the hospital bed.

"Made it out of surgery. Thank you all (prayer emoji and white heart emoji)," she tweet.

Bobby Lashley lauds CJ Perry for her professionalism

Bobby Lashley and CJ Perry both used to work in WWE. During their time in the promotion, they were involved in a 'love triangle' angle which also featured Perry's real-life ex-husband Miro (fka Rusev).

The storyline gained quite negative reviews from critics but Lashley, in an interview, praised former Lana for maintaining her professionalism throughout the angle. The All Mighty added that she helped him feel comfortable while executing their romantic promos:

"...Working with her, I think she’s a sweetheart and she really helped me feel comfortable in that role. I had nothing but respect for her for going through it, because she kept it very respectful. I was working with her and her husband, and she understood what the plan was, so she wanted to play her part,” said Lashley.

Lashley left WWE last year in August 2024 and joined AEW in October. He is a member of The Hurt Syndicate.

