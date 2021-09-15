Major update about Jon Moxley appearing on NJPW's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view 

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Jon Moxley has been removed from the upcoming NJPW Battle in the Valley. Moxley was initially announced for the event on November 13, alongside some of New Japan's top Superstars.

The change was made most likely due to AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view which was shifted from November 6 to November 13. Full Gear was postponed by AEW due to UFC running the UFC 268 pay-per-view on November 6th at Madison Square Garden.

NJPW of America took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley won't be available for November 13th:

Update for Battle in the Valley:



Bell time will now be 8pm PT on November 13th.



Unfortunately, Jon Moxley will no longer be participating.



However, we are excited to announce Will Ospreay will be there!



NJPW has confirmed that other top stars, including Will Ospreay, Jay White and Tom Lawlor, have all been confirmed to appear on Battle in the Valley. The show will be hosted at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California.

AEW's All Out pay-per-view will also take place on November 13 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jon Moxley is currently focusing on his ongoing feud against Minoru Suzuki

Jon Moxley is currently feuding against Minoru Suzuki. The NJPW veteran made his AEW debut at All Out when he confronted Moxley after his victory over Satoshi Kojima.

The two men sparked a huge brawl in Chicago and Suzuki got the better of The Death Rider. Suzuki stood tall after hitting the Gotch Style Piledriver on Moxley. On last week's AEW Dynamite, Moxley and Suzuki squared off in a huge rematch between them in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jon Moxley ended up winning the match but his rivalry with Suzuki is far from over. On this week's AEW Dynamite, the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion will be reuniting with his long-term stablemate Lance Archer on AEW and together the duo will call out the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

It remains to be seen how things will play out on AEW Dynamite between the two parties. But chances are that Suzuki Gun's callout will lead to a tag team match between Suzuki and Archer against Moxley and a partner of his choosing, presumably.

