Major upgrade for AEW star who suffered unfortunate loss last week

AEW Dynasty saw a major upgrade for a star who experienced an unfortunate loss last week. The loss took place on Collision.

Mercedes Mone lost her first bout, albeit in a tag team match as she teamed up with Harley Cameron to take on Julia Hart and Athena in the main event of Collision. It was a loss, but it was Cameron who got pinned.

However, at AEW Dynasty, Mercedes Mone took her revenge by successfully defeating Julia Hart in the quarterfinal match of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament. The contest was far from easy for the TBS Champion.

Julia Hart showed the AEW fans in the arena and everywhere around the world why she is one of the most sought-after wrestlers in the company. She did not give Mercedes an inch in the early stages of the match and there were a lot of near falls.

Nevertheless, the experience of the former WWE star shone through as she took control with ease. She secured the victory with a crucifix pin and progressed ahead in the prestigious tournament. With Athena calling her out earlier in the night, it will be interesting to see who she will face in the next round.

