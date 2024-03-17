Major upset on AEW Collision

House of Black has just suffered an upset loss on the latest edition of Collision due to a top AEW star's interference. The name being discussed is Mark Briscoe.

On tonight's episode of Collision, Buddy Matthews and Brody King represented HOB as they competed in their first match as part of the AEW World Tag Team Title tournament. They took on The Infantry, a tandem aiming to shake up the landscape of the tag team division.

Matthews and King had the upper hand over Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean as they dominated the contest. At one point, the former RAW Tag Team Champion was going for a three-count but intentionally stopped to toy with his opponent. This seemingly began House of Black's downfall in the contest.

The heel duo wanted to continue embarrassing their opponents, and with the referee being a little distracted with Julia Hart, Mark Briscoe came out and blindsided Matthews with a steel chair.

Brody King and Julia Hart then chased Briscoe as he escaped. This allowed The Infantry to take advantage and cover the dazed Buddy Matthews, stealing a win and advancing in the tournament.

Briscoe and the dominant faction have been at odds for weeks in AEW. It will be interesting to see what's next in the developing feud.

