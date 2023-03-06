Major upset at AEW Revolution 2023

This year's AEW Revolution was the site of an unexpected twist. While the pay-per-view featured a stacked card, one of the most anticipated matches was the Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page.

The two stars had been involved in an intense feud over the last few months, which started when Moxley won a bout against the Anxious Millennial Cowboy due to the latter suffering a legitimate injury.

Given the no-disqualification stipulation, fans were in for an extreme match. The violence associated with The Purveyor of Violence seemingly gave him a natural advantage since the use of weapons was Moxley's forte. While Hangman Page was a formidable opponent, it was hard to see him coming out of the bout victorious.

However, Hangman took Moxley to the absolute limit with his attacks. Moxley was eventually forced to tap out when the Cowboy held him in a choke with a metal chain.

Fans were left shocked as Jon Moxley has rarely been seen admitting defeat, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

The win firmly established Hangman Page's dominance, seemingly ending the feud once and for all.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former AEW World Champion.

