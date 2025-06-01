Major WWE star on relationship with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks): "We never had any beef" 

A current WWE Superstar recently opened up about her relationship with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks). This comes after rumors began circulating that the two are not on great terms.

Zelina Vega has been on a stellar run in the Stamford-based promotion as of late, as she stands as the Women's United States Champion. Last week, she successfully defended her title against Chelsea Green at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.

During her recent appearance on Ring the Belle, Zelina Vega talked about Mercedes Moné and disclosed whether they were on good terms. The SmackDown star mentioned a past interview where it seemed as if they had beef with one another. Vega debunked those claims and said The CEO was one of the reasons why she wanted to join WWE.

"So when it comes to me and Mercedes, we never had any beef. That's what's so funny. Back in the day, I had done an interview, [in] which I remember talking to Naomi about this a long, long time ago. I was like, it'd be really cool to get, 'cause I had known her prior for a while. So it was like, to get into, like, a thing with her. Like, hopefully, we can get into something and WWE. Like, my brain was, I need to get to WWE any way possible. She's one of the top girls. I want to get in the ring with her, she's dope, I want to do this."

Vega continued by revealing how Moné was unaffected by the entire situation and said people on the internet loved to nitpick.

"She was cool with it. People use that clip as, like, 'Oh, my God, they've had beef for forever, blah, blah, blah,' and I'm like, I love that I convinced you all of that. I love that for me. But no, none of us have [sic] ever had any beef. It's so funny to me that I'm the common denominator between all of the beef, apparently. I'm just like, well, she trains with my cousin. Like, what? Like, they're trying to find any little thing. Like, if I genuinely hated somebody, do you think I'd be cool with that?" [H/T: Fightful]

Zelina Vega seemingly made an unintentional reference to Mercedes Moné

Last month on SmackDown, Zelina Vega faced Piper Niven. While making her entrance, the 34-year-old was vibing to her theme song in the ring, and her dance moves were similar to Mercedes Moné's.

The move may have been a coincidence or a subtle reference, and fans were all over it right away. You can view a GIF of the moment below.

During her time with WWE, Mercedes Moné enjoyed much success, including being one of the very few Women's Grand Slam Champions. She is currently on an incredible run in AEW and is set to challenge for the Women's World Title.

