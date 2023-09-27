Malakai Black addresses rumors of his back injury

AEW star Malakai Black has a message for the fans who are circulating the rumors of him dealing with a back injury, as he elaborates on the rumors and speculations.

Malakai Black is undoubtedly one of the most gifted individuals in the realm of wrestling currently when it comes to both in-ring and character work. He is currently signed with AEW and is leading the 'House of Black' faction consisting of Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

While Black continues to be an active performer, there have been rumors circulating regarding an alleged back injury sustained by him. Meanwhile, Malakai took to his Instagram story to address the rumors and put a full stop to them.

"About a year ago or so, I made a video about rehabbing a back injury that I had, and the video shows the process of overcoming the injury, strengthening my back, etc. and after the video was posted, people got the idea that 'oh he has a bad back and therefore a,b, or c' which is not the case at all. And for some reason that has found its way back and again the narrative is 'he's not had singles matches because of the bad back etc., he nearly retired because of it.' None of these things are true" Malakai shared. [0:16-0:48]

Malakai Black wrestled his last major match at the AEW All In

As of now, Malakai Black is absent from TV due to undisclosed reasons, but he was involved in one of the biggest matches of his career just a month ago. Black, alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King, defended the AEW World Trios Title against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn in a losing cause.

Although Malakai and his 'House of Black' stablemates failed to retain the World Trios Title, it was undoubtedly a moment to cherish for their entire lifetime, getting an opportunity to perform in front of a packed crowd at Wembley Stadium. However, it remains to be seen when Malakai Black will make his return to the ring and what the Creative team has planned for him.

Do you think Malakai Black will make his in-ring return soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

