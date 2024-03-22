Malakai Black approached to work outside AEW

Malakai Black is one of the biggest names on the AEW roster, thanks to his unique gimmick and faction, the House of Black. The brains behind a wrestling program recently confirmed that he has spoken to the former WWE Superstar about working outside AEW.

That person is Josh Barnett, and the event he is talking about is GCW's Bloodsport. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley also competed at the event earlier. In an interview with Phil Strum on Under the Ring, Barnett had this to say about bringing Malakai Black and other wrestlers in for Bloodsport.

"If given the chance to bring other guys in, of course, I've spoken with Malakai Black a few times about coming into Bloodsport. I've spoken to CM Punk." He began

Josh then revealed some more names that he thought would be a good addition to the Bloodsport match card.

"It would be great to have Chad Gable or Bron Breakker or any number of people with amateur backgrounds. Charlie Dempsey is out there showing catch-as-catch-can. He spent the time abroad training for quite some time and I've worked with him over distance for some years prior, just sending videos, going over techniques, and having conversations. The kid is doing all his own work because he really wants to be the type of wrestler that you think he is, it's important to him. I can see it." he revealed. [H/T: Fightful.com]

In a rare turn of events, Bloodsport X will also feature WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler.

Malakai Black reveals he never wanted to be part of WWE

Before he became famous for his AEW stint, Malakai Black was part of WWE's NXT roster and wrestled under the Aleister Black moniker. He was with the company from 2016 until his release in 2021, when he signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an interview with Bryan Asbury of Developmentally Speaking, the former NXT Champion said that he never planned to be in WWE.

"Here's the funny part, I never really wanted to be part of the WWE. My goal was never the WWE. My goal was Japan for the longest time. And I did Japan, and it was around the time you know where NXT had developed itself as this like really cool entity where a lot of the people that I used to like wrestle myself on the independent scences were like making waves there. They were becoming stars, you know, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor all these."

Check out the video below:

One of Black's recent matches on the Jacksonville-based company saw him compete against Bounty Hunter Keith. It remains to be seen whether Malakai and the House of Black remain with AEW or venture out to other promotions.

