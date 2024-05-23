Malakai Black beats 3-time WWE champion after nearly 7 years in AEW

Malakai Black won his match against a three-time WWE champion after nearly seven years on AEW Dynamite. This match had a lot riding on it for the leader of The House of Black.

The star in question is none other than Kyle O’Reilly. Black and O'Reilly last faced each other in August 2017 on an episode of WWE NXT. The two men have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry for a month now, and it all came down to this match.

The match started off with some stiff shots, with both men exchanging kicks and going down in turns. It felt like it was evenly matched until Malakai Black hit O’Reilly with an elbow. Kyle was not one to back down as he hit back with a knee of his own, sending his opponent to the mat.

He then locked in the ankle lock, but that was countered by the leader of The House of Black. After much deliberation, Malakai Black caught Kyle O’Reilly with a Black Mass to pick up the win in a convincing manner.

It was great to see two technically sound wrestlers go at it and put on an impressive match for the fans in attendance.