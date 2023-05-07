Malakai Black breaks silence after Zelina Vega's loss at WWE Backlash 2023

AEW star Malakai Black recently reacted to his wife Zelina Vega's heartbreaking loss at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Vega challenged The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Title at the sports entertainment juggernaut's latest Premium Live Event. Despite her best efforts in the match, The Eradicator proved to be too much for the LWO member, and she picked up the victory after hitting the Riptide.

Shortly after, Malakai Black took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for Zelina Vega.

You can check out his tweet below:

"Your moment in the sun, win or loss, your moment," tweeted Malakai Black.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Zelina after her loss in the SmackDown Women's Title match at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. It will also be interesting to see who emerges as Rhea Ripley's next challenger after her latest triumph.

As for Malakai Black, he is set to compete in a major match on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan recently announced that House of Black will defend their AEW World Trios Championships against Best Friends and Bandido in an Open House Match on the Wednesday night show.

