Malakai Black and Brody King set to face team of former WWE star and former champion in a huge tag team match on AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed a blockbuster match between Malakai Black & Brody King and members of Death Triangle, PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo, for the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

On this week's Dynamite, members of the House of Black delivered an incredible promo, as they sent a message to PAC ahead of his big return. The former WWE star will be teaming up with Penta for a massive showdown against the Kings Of The Black Throne.

AEW will be returning to Chicago, Illinois, for next week's episode of Dynamite, and the show is already looking quite stacked, with the inclusion of CM Punk vs. MJF as well.

Check out the House of Black's incredible promo from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite:

The House of Black officially came to exist a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite when Brody King came to the rescue of Black during a 3-on-1 assault.

In his first AEW appearance, King took out the Varsity Blondes and Penta El Zero Miedo, as he and Black sent a big warning to the rest of the AEW roster.

Malakai Black, who has been feuding with PAC for months now, took out the Death Triangle member a few weeks ago himself after spraying a black mist into his eye.

Malakai Black and Brody King were victorious in their AEW debut as a tag team

In their first AEW match as a tag team, Black and King defeated Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison on Dynamite.

In the aftermath, Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter to comment on the loss, as he praised the House of Black members. He even claimed to be worried about the future of the Varsity Blondes.

"Last night our opponents beat us fair and square. I believe they will prove to be one of the most powerful forces to step foot in AEW. I’ve been second guessing myself a lot lately and honestly I’m worried for the future of the Varsity Blonds..." wrote Pillman Jr.

However, following the Varsity Blondes' loss, PAC sent a huge warning message to Black and King.

The former AEW World Championship contender put the House of Black members on notice with the above promo.

