"There are still some ropes attached" – Malakai Black on how his character has changed in AEW

AEW star Malakai Black discussed what he feels changed in his character from WWE to AEW.

Black debuted for AEW on the Road Rager edition of Dynamite in 2021 after being released by WWE. He has since become a much darker character than the one he portrayed in WWE, incorporating black metal music, religious undertones, and his stable, the House of Black.

Speaking on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Black talked about how his character has changed in good ways and bad ways, saying while there are obstacles, he's in a much better place to express what he wants to achieve:

"You're still dealing with the same obstacles, but also the same positives. There are a lot more positives in terms of where I'm located now in how I can be and who I want to be. There are still some ropes attached to me that I cannot cut and sometimes, people just know better. You need the outside perspective." (H/T: Fightful)

Black elaborated on this, saying there are still people in AEW he has to run ideas by, but unlike his time in WWE, he's being listened to with a more open mind:

"These walls are much more easily to be debated about and 'no' is not a definite no and 'yes' is not a definite yes where previously [in WWE], it was the biggest wall in the world and there was no possible way you could sway people. It's a challenge, but a much more mentally feasible challenge versus prior." (H/T: Fightful)

Has Malakai Black fully corrupted Julia Hart?

On the May 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Varsity Blonds called out the House of Black for a fight after what Malakai Black did to their cheerleader Julia Hart.

Black sprayed poison mist into Hart's eye, leaving her in a dark place for many weeks. It led to the House of Black allowing Hart to attack her teammates, but she hesitated and was eventually confronted by the former WWE star himself.

Before the group could attack Julia, Death Triangle came to rescue Julia Hart. There's much more to be told in this long-running story between the House of Black, Hart, and her ongoing battle with the dark side.

