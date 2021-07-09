Malakai Black gives cryptic response to AEW star's challenge 

AEW's latest acquisition, Malakai Black, has responded to a challenge made by Lance Archer.

The company's return to the road with the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite in Miami made headlines in the wrestling world. During a segment involving Tony Schiavone, Arn Anderson, and Cody Rhodes, the lights suddenly went off, which was thought to be a technical glitch by the live audience.

However, it turned out to be a swerve as Tommy End, now known as Malakai Black, stunningly appeared out of nowhere. That very moment made the night truly special. It was a bone-chilling moment for everyone watching it from ringside.

The former WWE superstar laid waste to both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes by delivering his signature 'Black Mass' move. The conclusion of the segment created a buzz on social media.

AEW star Lance Archer took to Twitter to welcome the arrival of Malakai Black while also expressing his desire to have a match against him.

"Hey @TommyEnd “Welcome” to @AEW Let’s FIGHT one day! It would be KILLER! #AEWDynamite," Lance Archer said.

Malakai Black didn't let the tweet go unnoticed as he quickly replied with a cryptic message, most probably welcoming Lance's challenge.

“If you must mount the gallows, give a jest to the crowd, a coin the hangman, and make the drop with a smile on your lips,” Malakai Black replied.

“If you must mount the gallows, give a jest to the crowd, a coin the hangman, and make the drop with a smile on your lips.” https://t.co/NU9P5KqY1e — Malakai Black (@TommyEnd) July 9, 2021

Judging by the comments on Black's tweet, people are thrilled to possibly witness a clash between two of the very best in the business. It is just a matter of when and where.

Malakai Black's has his sights set on destroying Cody Rhodes

Based on Malakai Black's action this Wednesday, it seems like we're heading towards a potential match between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black. The feud will most likely elevate Black's career in Tony Khan's company.

The decision to choose Cody Rhodes as his first opponent would be a gift for the former WWE superstar. The American Nightmare is arguably considered the face of All Elite Wrestling, and with both men's athletic styles in the ring, it could indeed become a match of the year contender.

Are you excited about the feud between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything AEW

Edited by Prem Deshpande