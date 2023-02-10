Malakai Black is interested in facing one of his best friends in AEW

AEW star Malakai Black has a number of names on his list of people he would like to wrestle in All Elite Wrestling, with one of them being a real-life best friend of his.

The friend in question is none other than his House of Black stablemate Brody King, who made his debut in AEW in January 2022 and has been by Malakai's side ever since.

The two men have teamed up on multiple occasions in AEW for both tag team and trio action, and despite some hiccups along the way, they have always remained a unit.

But what would happen if the two men were ever on opposite sides of the ring from each other? Speaking in an interview with KNOTFEST, Malakai Black expressed his desire to wrestle Brody King in AEW, with his reasoning being that good friends make much better enemies.

“This is a really strange thing to say perhaps, but I would really like to wrestle Brody [King] in AEW, and the reason why is because best friends make better enemies. I think him and me can kind of like bring something out of each other that is like animalistic, and we can pull back the curtain on a friendship level—I would actually move the curtain in front of our friendship level and go ‘alright, we’re going to fight, and we’re going to fight,’ and not have any hatred towards each other it’s just the business.” [1:26:33-1:27:08]

At the time of writing, Black and King have never faced each other in any promotion one-on-one. Could that change in the near future? Only time will tell!

Malakai Black and Brody King are champions outside of AEW

One of the complaints people have about the House of Black in AEW is that they haven't been successful when it comes to championships. But did you know that Malakai Black and Brody King are current tag team champions for one of the most popular promotions in the world?

The Kings of the Black Throne are currently the PWG Tag Team Champions, with their reign recently surpassing the 500-day mark. They defeated Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita in September 2021 to win the belts, with the win coming shortly after Malakai had debuted for AEW.

Malakai Black and Brody King have since defended their titles twice, once against AEW stars The Workhorsemen, and then against NJPW stars Aussie Open, with no word on when their next PWG title defense will be.

