Malakai Black to make his in-ring debut at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming 

Malakai Black will make his in-ring debut at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming on August 4th against Cody Rhodes. Black joined Tony Khan's promotion earlier this month at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on July 7th.

Formerly known as Aleister Black, he was shown the door from WWE on June 2nd, 2021, after which rumors surrounding his arrival at AEW began circulating. Upon his debut, Malakai Black delivered a pair of brutal-looking Black Masses to the legendary Arn Anderson and his rival Cody Rhodes.

He also engaged in a brawl with Cody at last week's AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 to further intensify their rivalry. While there was palpable excitement surrounding the match, many wanted to see the two stars collide on a bigger stage like AEW All Out 2021, as it would have given the promotion more time to build their feud.

That said, Cody and Black are two top-tier in-ring talents, and they could deliver a pay-per-view-worthy clash for the fans in Jacksonville. As for who should win, Malakai Black is the favorite as a victory would ensure the former NXT Champion kickstarts his AEW career with major momentum on his side.

Miro will defend his TNT Championship at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

Apart from the Malakai Black in-ring debut, AEW has announced another major match for its Homecoming special. TNT Champion Miro, who last defended his title against Brian Pillman Jr, will put his championship on the line against an undisclosed opponent.

Fans on social media have already begun buzzing about who could face Miro, with many clamoring to see a new signing show up at the event. Another likely candidate could be former TNT Champion Darby Allin, who recently finished his rivalry with Ethan Page.

The Bulgarian star defeated Allin on the 12th May edition of AEW Dynamite to capture the TNT Championship. It makes sense for Darby Allin to try and recapture the title from Miro at the same venue he lost the gold.

Do you think Malakai Black should defeat Cody Rhodes at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming? Sound off in the comments section below.

