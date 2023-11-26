Malakai Black makes major botch during AEW Collision

Earlier tonight on Collision, Malakai Black may have made the mistake of calling an AEW star his previous alias in WWE. The star in question is Claudio Castagnoli.

Tonight, FTR took on the Righteous. After making work of their competition, they were confronted by another faction who had been pestering them for some time, The House of Black.

Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews came out and had some short words to say to the former AEW Tag Team champions. The former NXT Champion claimed that there was no one who could help them anymore, and he started to name key figures who provided their assistance in the past.

He named Claudio Castagnoli as one of them but referred to him as "Cesaro." He also namedropped Wheeler Yuta and, surprisingly, CM Punk. Considering how Castagnoli has been in the promotion for more than a year, this was a surprising botch.

For weeks now, The House of Black has been paying close attention to FTR and has always made their presence known to them. However, what they want from them and what their next move will be remain to be seen.

