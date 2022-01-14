Malakai Black reveals which former WWE Superstars he would love to work with in AEW

WWE might have released Samoa Joe and William Regal, but Malakai Black believes they can find a new home in All Elite Wrestling.

Black recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss all things AEW. When asked about the possibility of Samoa Joe and William Regal coming to All Elite Wrestling, Black supported the idea of Joe while speaking very highly of Regal.

"In terms of Joe, whether that would be in an active and competitive part or just someone who helps produce, I would welcome it," Malakai Black said. "I actually spoke to Mr. Regal the day of and expressed my gratitude to him because there are a few people that I always went to, to filter my ideas and filter my process. Him and Terry Taylor are the two that always popped into my head whenever I tried to plan stuff, produce stuff, or think about stuff. He was a big part of that."

Malakai Black has high praise for William Regal

Black went on to credit William Regal for getting him to WWE. He also stated that the wrestling business is in a better place when Regal is involved.

"He was the one that originally saw me back in the UK in PROGRESS and he made it all happen," Malakai Black continued. "I owe a lot, if not almost anything, in terms of my mainstream success to William Regal. He is a credit to the business in any shape or way. Whatever he decides to do, I hope he realizes he's very respected, very loved, and that if he were to make that decision, if that were the direction, the business would be better for it. There are none more equipped to learn from than William Regal."

What do you make of Black's comments? Would you like to see Samoa Joe and William Regal do something with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

