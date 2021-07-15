Malakai Black reveals which gimmick he originally wanted in WWE NXT

AEW's latest blockbuster signee, Malakai Black, recently revealed that his current gimmick was his original idea for what he wanted to work in WWE NXT.

Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black, yielded major success during his time under WWE's black and yellow brand. He eventually went on to become NXT Champion for over 100 days. However, Black struggled with his character the whole time, starting from NXT to the main roster.

Appearing on his wife's Twitch stream, Malakai Black discussed numerous topics, including the idea he pitched for his gimmick during his NXT days. The former WWE Superstar stated that he's a natural fit for a negative role, but Triple H wanted the opposite from him:

"It’s funny. The reason I did this is because this is actually how I wanted the WWE version to be,” shared Black. “When I started, I wanted to come in as a heel and Hunter [Triple H] wanted me face. If anyone has ever seen any work of me on the independents, you would know that the gimmick I was portraying in the WWE was an amplified version of what I did on the indies. That’s why they wanted me. But I wanted to be a heel because I was coming off a heel run on the independents. But then Hunter had this idea of making me face, a stoic face character," Malakai Black stated. (WrestlingInc)

Being a 19-year veteran of the professional wrestling business, Black spent the majority of his career playing a character inspired by demons. Had WWE given the green light to his original idea, Black could have become one of their top stars.

Malakai Black could soon face Cody Rhodes In AEW

Malakai Black made a stunning AEW debut during the Road Rager edition of Dyanmite last week. He made an emphatic statement by assaulting both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes.

The company continued its build during this week's episode of Fyter Fest. 'The American Nightmare' demanded answers from Black for attacking a 62-year old legend and challenged him to come down to the ring. Black, in response, once again appeared after the lights went off, engaging in a mini-brawl with Cody Rhodes. Both men were hell-bent on laying hands on each other until security intervened to keep them apart.

The rivalry has gained some eyeballs quickly. It's only a matter of time before the company makes their match official.

