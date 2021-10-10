"Look at me as if I just slapped your mom"- Malakai Black reveals what he told Hollywood star before AEW debut

Malakai Black was recently involved in an angle on AEW Dynamite with Hollywood star Rosario Dawson. On AEW Unrestricted, the former NXT Champion revealed what he told her before she made her AEW debut.

The Go Big Show co-host came to the aid of Cody Rhodes after the American Nightmare returned to AEW. She latched onto Malakai's back before the Dutchman and Cody Rhodes brawled through the crowd.

Malakai Black spoke about what it was like to work with Rosario Dawson. He recalled that AEW had planned for a Hollywood star's appearance, which turned out to be her. Malakai praised the actress while discussing her debut:

“That was brought up almost at the beginning of us doing this because there was some talk and debate about him wanting to bring in someone, like a Hollywood name, of a connection that he had. It was Rosario Dawson.. “She’s a phenomenal actress. I think she’s great, so I was pretty excited for that. Incredibly kind lady, fit right in with our band of misfits, basically. She was, she was great. I told her, ‘Look, when I’m out there, just look at me as if I just slapped your mom,’ and her face has changed and I said, ‘That’s it, right there. That’s the look right there. That’s it.’ It was a very, very cool experience.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Malakai Black says Rosario Dawson was excited to be on AEW

Malakai Black stated that Rosario Dawson was "ecstatic" to be in AEW and "absolutely loved" the segment.

Also Read

“She was ecstatic. “She absolutely loved that. She had a great time backstage, had a great time on TV. Me and Cody really beat the s**t out of each other. That is definitely one of the hardest brawls I’ve ever had, as short as it was. Me and Cody, despite the interaction so far at this point being limited, every time we got physical, we got physical, and Rosario jumped right into that because I had to tuck my chin, but she came in and just cinched it in," Black said.

The match between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes saw the former emerging victorious at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. He will face Dante Martin next week on Dynamite.

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Angana Roy