Malakai Black seemingly references CM Punk after AEW Collision main event

AEW star Malakai Black seemingly dropped yet another CM Punk reference towards the end of Collision tonight.

With FTR left in the ring after being left hanging by LFI after they overcame Ricky Starks and Big Bill & Gates of Agony in an eight-man tag team match, The House of Black appeared on the titantron and had an ominous message for FTR.

At the very beginning of the promo, Black started it off by saying, “Your best friend is gone,” to FTR in what was a reference to former star CM Punk.

FTR and the Straight Edge Superstar are very good friends inside and outside the ring, and it was evident during Punk’s stay in AEW.

However, the message from The House of Black was a ruse, as when the lights turned back on, Black and his stooges were in the ring. A brawl ensued afterward, which also saw The Blackpool Combat Club come out to defend FTR.

Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli ran down to the ring to support Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood and helped them repel The House of Black. Yuta took out Brody King with a steel chair while Castagnoli tried to get a grip on Black for the swing but failed.

