Malakai Black seemingly retires Cody Rhodes after squashing him on AEW Dynamite 

At this week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Malakai Black made his in-ring debut against Cody Rhodes in the show's headliner. Black completely demolished Rhodes with little fight from the former TNT Champion. The match was nearly a month in the making after Black attacked Cody and the legendary Arn Anderson upon his debut at AEW: Road Rager on June 7th.

Those expecting to see a back-and-forth battle between the two former WWE stars were in for a rude surprise. Instead of putting up a resilient fight, Cody Rhodes was taken down and destroyed by Malakai Black in mere minutes. Things completely turned in favor of Black after he struck Cody with a kick, with the latter falling back through the table.

Moments after Cody made his way back into the ring, Malakai Black struck him with a brutal Black Mass to secure his first win in AEW. Going by the crowd reactions throughout the match, the fans in Jacksonville were rooting for Black to win, although he was a heel in the storyline.

While the match on AEW Dynamite: Homecoming was certainly noteworthy, what went down after the bout culminated has gotten the fans buzzing.

Cody Rhodes teased retiring moments before AEW Dynamite: Homecoming ended

Soon after Malakai Black left the ring after his win, Tony Schiavone made his way in to check on and interview Cody Rhodes. The former TNT Champion went back the memory lane, talking about his father, Dusty Rhodes, and then spoke about how people made fun of him, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega when they set out to create AEW.

To the utter shock of everyone, Cody was about to leave his boots in the ring, seemingly hinting at his retirement from AEW and wrestling. However, before he could do it, Malakai Black reappeared and laid down Cody with a crutch. The show went off the air with Black standing tall.

Will this beatdown lead to a rematch at AEW All Out or is it used to write off Cody Rhodes from TV? While it remains to be seen, it's safe to say it has left viewers on the edge of their seats guessing what could happen next.

Do you think Cody Rhodes has retired from AEW? Do you think the former TNT Champion should challenge Malakai Black for a match at AEW All Out 2021?

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Greg Bush