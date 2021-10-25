“The entire world hates you” - AEW star sends bold message to Cody Rhodes following Dynamite

Does the entire world hate Cody Rhodes? Malakai Black seems to believe so.

Last night during the main event of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes got his long-awaited win over Malakai Black, giving Black his first loss in All Elite Wrestling, much to the chagrin of the live crowd in Orlando.

But according to Malakai Black, this has been his plan all along. To make the world hate Cody Rhodes and turn him into a beast. Black detailed his plans on Instagram earlier this afternoon:

"The entire world is a graveyard, and if you think this was about putting my shoulders on the mat; you’re rudely mistaken. My job was to destroy you and your world. The entire world hates you, you’ve become the beast I set out to make you, and I was willing to sacrifice my blood for it. Enjoy the seeds I planted for months. House always wins. #HouseOfBlack."

Did Cody Rhodes really win on AEW Dynamite?

In Malakai Black's mind, even though Cody Rhodes won the match...Black won the war. In doing so, has he changed The American Nightmare as we know him forever?

What direction we see Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black take in the weeks ahead on AEW programming is anybody's guess, but it will certainly be something to follow throughout the rest of 2021.

If Cody Rhodes going down a darker path has been the plan all along, perhaps fans haven't given Tony Khan and AEW enough credit in knowing what they were doing when it comes to the creative direction of Rhodes over the last several months.

What do you make of Malakai Black's comments? Is Cody Rhodes headed down a dark path in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

