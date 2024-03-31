Malakai Black set to face former WWE Attitude Era star in a first-time-ever AEW match

Malakai Black will be taking on a former WWE Attitude Era star in a first-time-ever match that is sure to set pulses racing. Black showed up on the latest episode of Collision and was hit with the news.

The star is none other than Christopher Daniels. The former TNA star cut a backstage promo on how he has been with AEW since day one. He then went on to challenge Black for a match at AEW Rampage this coming Friday in London, Ontario.

“Now I’ve been in AEW from Day 1, but in this company, it's not about how long you've been here, it's about who you beat. Now, Malakai Black, you like making your presence felt, you like jumping people from behind. The question is are you man enough for a face to face challenge. How about Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels this Friday night, Rampage in London, Ontario.”

Christopher Daniels was a part of WWE during the Attitude Era from 1998 to 2001. While he did not have a memorable run in the company, it was in Impact Wrestling (TNA) where he got the fame that he deserved.

It will be interesting to see how the match pans out and who will win the bout.

