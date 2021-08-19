Malakai Black set to face WWE legend's son on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black is riding a wave of momentum in AEW, and he is set to take on WWE legend Arn Anderson's son Brock on AEW Dynamite next week.

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Arn and Brock Anderson. Arn put over Malakai Black as a dangerous human being and said that Black's attack on him shook his entire world. The legend then revealed that a match between his son Brock and Black has been booked for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Arn tried to talk Brock out of the match by describing Malakai Black as a vicious and experienced wrestler who has been around the world, but Brock didn't budge. Brock said the match had already been signed and he wasn't asking for his father's permission to compete.

In a tweet, Black warned Brock to listen to Arn, and he also warned that Brock could pay for Arn's "sins."

Listen to your old man, if you don’t this is also on him. Sins of the father. https://t.co/McWcoVm8L0 — Malakai Black (@TommyEnd) August 19, 2021

Malakai Black is already a top star in AEW

Malakai Black made his stunning debut at AEW Road Rager. He interrupted Arn Anderson's promo and knocked him out with a vicious Black Mass. He then dropped Cody Rhodes, who came to check on Arn, with the same nasty move.

In the weeks that followed, the issues between Rhodes and Black continued to escalate, as both men tried to hurt each other. Their issues came to a head at AEW Homecoming at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In a highly anticipated clash, Malakai Black made a statement when he obliterated Rhodes and picked up the decisive victory.

Malakai Black cuts a rather bone chilling promo! He wants to end Cody Rhodes, and he warns everyone that he chooses to face that it's NOT going to be a good time for them! #AEWDynamite #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #ImWithAEW — David Williams (@kidtamagotchi) August 12, 2021

After the match, Cody Rhodes was on the verge of announcing his retirement, but Black attacked the American Nightmare, cutting his speech short. Rhodes is out for now, tending to other commitments, but this feud will likely continue once he returns to AEW.

Will Brock Anderson suffer the same fate as Cody Rhodes next week? Or will Malakai Black have a fight on his hands against Brock? Let us know in the comments.

Watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW coverage with the latest news, reviews and analysis.

Edited by Colin Tessier