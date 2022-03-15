"A valuable memory that will remain a life time" - Top AEW star shares a heartwarming story about Scott Hall

Malakai Black recently recalled watching Scott Hall and Shawn Michaels' iconic WrestleMania X Ladder match between the two legendary performers.

Hall passed away a few hours back, aged 63, after being taken off of life support. A few days back, the WWE Hall of Famer underwent hip surgery, which led to complications, resulting in him suffering three back-to-back heart attacks.

The wrestling world has come together to mourn the tragic passing of one of the industry's stalwarts, with Malakai Black also recently sharing a story involving Scott Hall from his time in NXT.

The AEW star tweeted that he had the pleasure of watching Hall and Shawn Michaels' WrestleMania X Ladder match, with both legends present at the behest of Johnny Gargano.

Black added that he will never forget the memory of Michaels and Scott Hall breaking down the bout in detail for the NXT students.

"I had the utmost pleasure of sitting in class with Shawn and Scott while watching back their infamous ladder match at the request of @JohnnyGargano and hear them explain why and how they did what they did, a valuable memory that will remain a life time. Travel easy, Scott," tweeted Malakai Black.

Scott Hall's work in WWE and WCW will continue to inspire the future generations of wrestling

It's safe to say that Hall was arguably the biggest and most influential star in the wrestling business to have never won a world title with either WWE or WCW.

Although he was always a featured attraction in both companies, involved in main event matches and feuds, the former Razor Ramon somehow never captured the big one.

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jgqL3WizOS

That said, this doesn't take anything away from what Hall achieved and his impact on the wrestling industry.

One can understand the magnitude of his influence just by looking at how many wrestlers, both past and present, have come forward to share their messages and memories with Scott Hall post his unfortunate passing.

The Sportskeeda community sends all the strength in the world to Hall's family and friends at this tragic time.

