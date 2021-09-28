Malakai Black wins a major championship belt outside of AEW

At the recent PWG Threemendous 6 show, Malakai Black and Brody King won the vacant PWG Tag Team Championships. The AEW Superstar is known for teaming with King on PWG and the tag team is exclusive to the promotion.

The Tag Team Championships were vacated by The Rascalz, who went on to join WWE NXT as MSK.

At PWG's second event since their big return, Black and King defeated the team of Flamita and Black Taurus to win the belts. The champion duo previously fought off the same opponents at Mystery Vortex.

Black and King are currently working in different promotions. Black is slowly on the rise in AEW, and while he's yet to enter the title picture, it's great to see him win a championship in another pro-wrestling promotion despite being contractually signed with AEW.

Malakai Black has taken AEW by storm

When he first appeared on AEW TV, Black immediately set his sights on Cody Rhodes. He won his first match by beating Rhodes in a short time span and looked dominant as ever.

Black then started targeting all of Rhodes' allies and members of the Nightmare Family. He took out Arn Anderson and then faced his son Brock Anderson, who suffered the same fate as his father.

Black also brutalized Lee Johnson before taking out Dustin Rhodes in a singles match, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Since being freed from his WWE contract, Malakai Black has been sending ripples throughout the pro-wrestling world. It's only a matter of time before he goes on the achieve bigger things and turns those ripples into waves.

We can't wait!

