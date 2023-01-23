Male AEW star puts Jade Cargill on notice; vows to dethrone her for TBS title 

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has held on to her championship since January 2022, and shows no signs of slowing down. However, she may have a big task on her hands in the near future as one of the male members of the roster wants to give her a run for her money.

The star in question is current AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster, who, along with Anthony Bowens, has reigned as one-half of the most dominant tag team in All Elite Wrestling, The Acclaimed, since September 2022.

The Acclaimed defeated Swerve In Our Glory at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September 2022 to clinch the gold and have since gone on to defend their straps a total of six times.

But it seems that Caster has his sights set on becoming a double champion, as he laid out a challenge to Jade Cargill on Twitter, vowing to take her TBS Championship away from her.

"Just wait til I defeat you for the TBS title @AEW" tweeted @PlatinumMax

Caster already has his hands full at the time of writing, as The Acclaimed's old feud with The Gunn Club has flared back up in recent weeks. Hopefully, The Gunns, the tag champs, and Billy Gunn himself can bury the hatchet in their upcoming "Family Therapy" session this week on AEW Dynamite.

Jade Cargill is extremely close to reaching a huge milestone in AEW

While The Acclaimed's six successful defenses of the AEW Tag Team Championships is very impressive, it pales in comparison to what Jade Cargill has done with the TBS Championship.

At the time of writing, Cargill has defended her title a staggering 17 times, with the most recent being a very competitive match against Skye Blue at Battle of the Belts V.

Cargill's overall AEW record currently stands at 49-0, with the TBS Champion growing in confidence each time she edges ever closer to the elusive 50-0 mark. She is currently having problems with Red Velvet, who she has not only defeated three times already but was the first woman to be defeated by Cargill back in March 2021.

