"Male version of Liv Morgan" - Wrestling fans react after popular AEW Superstar pays homage to WWE legend Shawn Michaels at Full Gear

Wrestling fans on Twitter went wild after 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry paid homage to WWE legend and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at AEW Full Gear.

Perry was seen sporting Michaels-inspired gear, and in the closing stages of his Steel Cage Match against Luchasaurus, he also hit a diving elbow drop from the top of the cage through a table.

Taking to Twitter, fans credited the 25-year-old star for his gesture, whereas a fan labeled Perry as the male version of Liv Morgan.

Check out the Twitter reactions to 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry paying tribute to Shawn Michaels:

COVE @Kyle_Cove @BRWrestling @AEW If you gonna steal HBK’s elbow drop don’t mess it up @BRWrestling @AEW If you gonna steal HBK’s elbow drop don’t mess it up

Andrew P. @WPack911 Jungle Boy in his HBK gear, doing the Elbow drop from the top of the Cage! Epic! What a match to start #AEW FullGear and what a win by Jungle Boy! Love it!!! #AEW Jungle Boy in his HBK gear, doing the Elbow drop from the top of the Cage! Epic! What a match to start #AEWFullGear and what a win by Jungle Boy! Love it!!! #AEW

Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry That elbow drop was very HBK. Also, the gear was very HBK. Was Jungle Boy paying homage? That elbow drop was very HBK. Also, the gear was very HBK. Was Jungle Boy paying homage?

JM @PWMark_JM Jungle Boy is getting his HBK moment #AEWFullGear Jungle Boy is getting his HBK moment #AEWFullGear

Dave Cole aka Davey Painting @DaveyPainting Jungle Boy with the HBK Hell in a Cell gear/catapult into the cage… Jungle Boy with the HBK Hell in a Cell gear/catapult into the cage… https://t.co/9FjdErjIvm

Perry has been feuding with Luchasaurus since he was betrayed by former Jurassic Express stablemate Christian Cage several months ago.

During their days together as a faction, Cage managed both Perry and Luchasaurus and played a huge role in their success in AEW. The Jurassic Express are also former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Leading up to AEW Full Gear, Perry also cost Luchasaurus his opportunity to win the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from Orange Cassidy in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Rey Fenix.

What did you make of 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry's performance at Full Gear? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes