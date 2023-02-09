"#Mami is cheating on you" - Twitter erupts after WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shares pitcure with her boyfriend

Rhea Ripley is one of the most recognizable women in WWE at the moment. After winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, she has been grabbing headlines on a consistent basis. The Nightmare did it again when she posted a wholesome picture of herself with AEW star Buddy Matthews.

The Eradicator has been in a relationship with the House of Black member for quite some time and they can be spotted working out on a frequent basis. The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner is currently on course to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Buddy Matthews joined AEW a few months after his release from WWE. Since then, the Best Kept Secret has aligned himself with Brody King, Malakai Black, and Julia Hart to become an integral part of the House of Black.

Since joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley's stock has risen consistently as she is often portrayed as the most dangerous member of the faction. She is not afraid to take the fight to male wrestlers, further adding to her aura. Her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio over the last few months has been quite fascinating in particular.

Fans had fun with the Nightmare's latest Twitter post alongside Buddy Matthews.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE You make my heart happy You make my heart happy ♥️ https://t.co/c73Q8JpNgV

Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested a character change for Rhea Ripley

On a recent edition of Writing with Russo, former WWE, WCW, and TNA writer Vince Russo chimed in on what the company should do with Rhea Ripley's character moving forward.

"So now, you're getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let's really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan," said Vince on Writing with Russo. "If she is the heel WWE Women's Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it's not Becky, then who is it?" (9:24 - 10:08)

The Australian star has excelled in her role so far and is quite over with the fans. It seems unlikely that Triple H will meddle with a working formula, at least not till WrestleMania 39.

