"Sometimes you just need to change" – 30-year-old star on AEW President Tony Khan acquiring Ring of Honor (Exclusive)

Ring of Honor (ROH) star Mandy Leon recently shared her thoughts about AEW President Tony Khan's acquisition of the promotion.

On the March 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Khan announced he purchased ROH from Sinclair Broadcast Group, with the sale officially completed on May 4. Khan acquired the company's video library, brand assets, and intellectual property.

Meanwhile, Leon has been wrestling in ROH since 2014. She had a stint at Japan's World Wonder Ring Stardom in 2017 and made a couple of WWE appearances, most notably as a "rosebud" for former star Adam Rose.

During her interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Leon was asked about Khan's acquisition of ROH. She said change is good and hoped more talent would have opportunities under the new ownership:

"You know, it's fine. I think everything (...) change is good right? I've been with Ring of Honor for over 10 years and sometimes you just need to change and that's okay. And I think, it's more work for more people, it's more exposure for more people, and I just hope that a lot of Ring of Honor talent gets used there and that's (...) and Ring of Honor just continues its legacy." (from 0:15 to 0:36)

You can check the full interview below:

So far, the April 1 ROH Supercard of Honor XV is the only pay-per-view produced by AEW. It'll be interesting to see if there are more ROH events moving forward.

Mandy Leon had a message on AEW President Tony Khan about ROH women's division

As the interview progressed, Bill Apter asked Mandy Leon about her message to Tony Khan regarding the ROH women's roster. The 30-year-old said Khan should continue the division and have the women's title defended regularly:

"Just please keep it going and you know myself and a lot of the women in Ring of Honor worked really hard to have that championship belt and just I hope it keeps getting defended." (from 0:46 to 0:57)

Mercedes Martinez is the current Undisputed ROH Women's Champion. She outclassed Deonna Purrazzo on the May 4 edition of Dynamite in a title-versus-title match.

So far, Martinez has defended her undisputed title against Trish Adora, Hyan, Mazzerati, and Viva Van.

