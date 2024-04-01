Maria Kanellis addresses her status with Adam Cole’s Undisputed Kingdom in AEW

AEW star Maria Kanellis recently gave her thoughts on her status with Adam Cole’s faction, The Undisputed Kingdom. Her husband Mike Bennett is a part of the faction.

The Undisputed Kingdom revealed their identities during the Worlds End Pay-Per-View when they interfered in MJF's world title defense against Samoa Joe. The faction, which contains Adam Cole, Wardlow, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong, took out Friedman and announced their arrival on the AEW scene. However, notably, Bennett's wife Maria Kanellis was not present along with the group.

A fan put out a question tagging her and asked why she was not to be seen with the Undisputed Kingdom. To that, Maria Kanellis wrote a long message on how she overcame a lot during her career and how she is lucky to be where she is right now. However, she admitted towards the end of the message that they could use her help.

“It is what it is. I always figure out how to make the most of any situation. I was ditzy, lost every match, broke bones, changed companies, pregnant, fired, and 20 years later here I am. Luckily I’m working with two incredibly talented individuals that will continue to grow with experience and opportunity. Although I think the Kingdom could have used the help last night,” she tweeted.

Maria Kanellis reveals whether she will wrestle again

Maria Kanellis has been away from in-ring action for a few years. The last time she fought in the ring was when she was involved in a mixed tag team match with her husband Mike Bennett in July 2019.

She has now revealed whether or not she will come back to the ring. She gave her answer when she participated in a recent Monopoly Events Q&A. She essentially said that she might come back and she also named a few potential opponents.

"It's tough because there have been a few women in AEW that have asked. Deonna [Purrazzo] would be a good choice. Queen Aminata has said, 'Come on, we're both mothers, let's do this.' Queen is such an inspiration and that would be awesome. Toni [Storm], for sure. There are too many. There is a lot. It's tough because my daughter wants to see me wrestle one more time. At some point, maybe I'll do it, but I can't guarantee it'll be good," she said. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how she will get along in the ring after being away from it for so long. Tony Khan might be having some good plans for her after all.

