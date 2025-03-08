Mariah May breaks silence after shocking attack on Toni Storm outside AEW

Toni Storm defeated Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam: Australia to win the AEW Women's Championship back from her. But now, The Glamour is hell-bent on getting payback. She attacked the reigning Women's Champion at the "Queen of the Ring" premiere on March 7.

The Timeless star plays the role of Clara Mortensen, a prominent wrestler of the 30s and 40s. The movie's protagonist is Mildred Burke, another popular name of the same era.

Later, in an interview with Denise Salcedo, May explained why she couldn't wait until the weekend to get her hands on Storm and attacked her at the movie premiere.

"Toni Storm wants to go around and call herself God. Does she think she's untouchable or something? I'm here to prove that she can be touched in fact she can be slapped in the face at her own movie premiere. And now everybody can see what a real star looks like. Because without me there is no Toni Storm." [0:10 onwards]

The Timeless star and her promer protege, who has now turned into her arch-rival, will face off at AEW Revolution in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the AEW Women's World Championship. The event is set to take place this weekend on March 9, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Toni Storm could wrestle WWE Hall of Famer in a dream match soon

With her acting prowess and promo skills, Toni Storm has made her Timeless persona larger than life. Many wrestlers and veterans have praised her for how brilliantly she carries her gimmick in AEW.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella also lauded Storm for the excellent wrestler and performer she is. She also teased a dream match against her:

"I've been loving what Toni Storm and Mariah May are doing right now. It's been so much fun. So, you know we saw Toni earlier and someone like her right now for me just blows my mind. Her promo skills, the way she's in the ring, how she tell stories, so I would just love to be like, 'Girl, what do you got for me? Where do you see me in your story?'"

Brie Bella retired from in-ring action in 2022 while she was with WWE. She has been in AEW twice (once at AEW Revolution 2023 and a second time at All In 2024) but she was in attendance to support her husband.

