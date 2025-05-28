  • home icon
Mariah May drops a cryptic post immediately after Stephanie Vaquer loses her NXT Women's Title

By Sujay
Modified May 28, 2025 02:34 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer (left) and Mariah May (right) [Image credits: Mariah May and Stephanie Vaquer's Twitter pages]

Mariah May dropped a cryptic post immediately after Stephanie Vaquer lost her NXT Women’s Title. This will set the tongues wagging, and the rumor mill might just go into overdrive.

For weeks now, it has been rumored that Mariah won't be re-signing with AEW and that she would be signing up with WWE. It was also reported that WWE will be doing its best to recruit the AEW star.

On NXT, Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer in what was a shocking result. No one expected that, and there was genuine shock among the fans in the arena and online. Mariah May, however, dropped a cryptic post and later deleted it.

In that post, she was seen waving to the cameras, implying that she might soon be making her way to NXT. If that is the case, Tony Khan will be very worried as to what will happen next with the former AEW Women’s World Champion.

AEW fans are hoping to see her stay for a few more years rather than making the jump to WWE. Mariah May, on the other hand, will look at the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk and may want to achieve the same level of success as them.

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
