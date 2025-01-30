Mariah May fires back at Toni Storm with stern warning on AEW Dynamite

AEW fans witnessed the return of Toni Storm's captivating gimmick ahead of her huge title match against Mariah May. But the champion did not waste time to issue a stern warning to her former mentor.

During the January 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May was part of an onstage interview with Renee Paquette. She jumped straight to the events of last week's Collision and the return of 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Mariah was visibly shaken on seeing Toni's resurgence.

She then began berating her former mentor, harking back to their previous alliance. Mariah May taunted Toni that she could play any version of herself she wanted, but it wouldn't matter. She then mentioned the Toni Storm persona who was used by her, cried in a bloody mess in her arms, and was embarrassed by her at All In 2024, and even discredited her 'Performance of a Lifetime' last week on Collision as examples.

Trending

The current AEW Women's World Champion boldly claimed that she was already on top as 'The Glamour.' Moreover, May believed that the ending between them would always remain the same, hinting at her victory at AEW: Grand Slam.

Furthermore, Mariah May reminded Toni Storm that she was the 'woman from hell' for the rest of her life. Closing on her powerful statement, Mariah proclaimed that she was the face of the women's division citing her status as the Women's World Champion.

Expand Tweet

With their title encounter at Grand Slam Australia rapidly approaching, it will be interesting to see if Toni Storm could earn redemption following the resurrection of her Timeless gimmick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback