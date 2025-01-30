Mariah May fires back at Toni Storm with stern warning on AEW Dynamite

  • home icon
By N.S Walia
Modified Jan 30, 2025 03:08 GMT
Mariah May issues warning to Toni Storm (Image via AEW on X)

AEW fans witnessed the return of Toni Storm's captivating gimmick ahead of her huge title match against Mariah May. But the champion did not waste time to issue a stern warning to her former mentor.

During the January 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May was part of an onstage interview with Renee Paquette. She jumped straight to the events of last week's Collision and the return of 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Mariah was visibly shaken on seeing Toni's resurgence.

She then began berating her former mentor, harking back to their previous alliance. Mariah May taunted Toni that she could play any version of herself she wanted, but it wouldn't matter. She then mentioned the Toni Storm persona who was used by her, cried in a bloody mess in her arms, and was embarrassed by her at All In 2024, and even discredited her 'Performance of a Lifetime' last week on Collision as examples.

The current AEW Women's World Champion boldly claimed that she was already on top as 'The Glamour.' Moreover, May believed that the ending between them would always remain the same, hinting at her victory at AEW: Grand Slam.

Furthermore, Mariah May reminded Toni Storm that she was the 'woman from hell' for the rest of her life. Closing on her powerful statement, Mariah proclaimed that she was the face of the women's division citing her status as the Women's World Champion.

With their title encounter at Grand Slam Australia rapidly approaching, it will be interesting to see if Toni Storm could earn redemption following the resurrection of her Timeless gimmick.

