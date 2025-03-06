  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mariah May reaches breaking point days before Revolution; snaps on AEW Dynamite

Mariah May reaches breaking point days before Revolution; snaps on AEW Dynamite

By Nikunj Walia
Modified Mar 06, 2025 03:14 GMT
Mariah May is a top AEW star [Image via Mariah on X]
Mariah May is a top AEW star [Image via Mariah on X]

Mariah May has a huge opportunity at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. However, days before the show, she seemingly reached her breaking point and snapped during a heated segment on television.

Ad

In a sit-down backstage interview conducted by Renee Paquette, Mariah came face to face with her Revolution opponent and former mentor, the AEW Women's World Champion, 'Timeless' Toni Storm. The Glamour was agitated right from the start as she spat in Toni's face, which stunned Renee and meant that she was not in control of her emotions.

However, Toni did not flinch a bit and instead remarked that it was good to know that Mariah 'still cared.' When questioned, May stated that Toni made her the person that she is today. Renee countered the claim that it all happened because Mariah came into her life and not the other way around.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Glamour then lost it completely and claimed that she was a woman from hell and that she would take Toni Storm with her as they square off at AEW Revolution this weekend. Moreover, she was also full of emotions before the third of her trilogy of matches with Storm heading into the pay-per-view.

On the other hand, Toni Storm had a completely different outlook. The champion claimed that while Mariah May is good, she would never be great, and sentenced her to mediocrity for life. Moreover, Toni Storm also claimed that when the world asks about what happened to Mariah, they'll realize that she found out what happens when 'you try to kill God.'

Ad

Mariah snapped and got out of her chair before an intense staredown with Toni Storm as their upcoming match at Revolution would look to settle their rivalry once and for all.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी