Mariah May's former boss breaks silence on her AEW debut

Mariah May has become the latest addition to the AEW roster following this week's episode of Dynamite, and her former employers have weighed in on her debut appearance.

May appeared in a backstage segment with RJ City on the November 8th edition of Dynamite after months of speculation over what the English star's next move would be.

Fans will know Mariah best from her work in the STARDOM promotion in Japan, and following the official announcement that May was 'All Elite,' STARDOM's executive producer Rossy Ogawa stated that he wants the English star to do her best in her new surroundings.

Expand Tweet

"Mariah May will be competing in AEW. She thinks that she was noticed because she appeared on Stardom...although the world through Stardom seems very complicated. Well, it turns out that our perspective was correct. I want you to do your best." tweeted @rossystardom

This tweet was then followed by a response from the Bushiroad (STARDOM's parent company) president Takaani Kidani, who believes that Mariah May attracting interest from a company like AEW will be a good thing going forward.

Expand Tweet

"If you look at it positively, it will be easier to attract future promising human resources. That's excellent." tweeted @kidanit

Mariah May seems to be a big fan of "Timeless" Toni Storm

While the rumors of Mariah eventually becoming All Elite had been rumbling for months, the former STARDOM star revealed during her first appearance on Dynamite that the reason she joined AEW was because of "Timeless" Toni Storm.

May stated that she went to STARDOM in Japan because of the success that Storm had there, and wanted to follow her to AEW, but has never had the chance to meet her.

Expand Tweet

RJ City claimed that he could arrange a meeting between the two ladies next week, but given that Storm is currently preparing for her match against Hikaru Shida at Full Gear, that meeting might not be Toni's highest priority.

Are you excited to Mariah May in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here