Mariah May shares an emotional personal update: "I can't thank AEW enough"

Mariah May is having an interesting time in AEW, what with her being in a feud that involves Deonna Purrazzo and "Timeless" Toni Storm. May is Storm's 'protege,' and it could only be a matter of time before she plays a bigger role in the feud.

While that might happen in the future, May has taken to her X account, formerly known as Twitter, to post a heartwarming message about how AEW made it possible for her to visit her friends and family in the UK.

"Love you @AEW. Thank you for getting me home to see my family. See ya tomorrow for Dynamite," Mariah posted.

It's heartwarming to see Tony Khan ensuring that the men and women on the wrestling promotion's roster get the chance to take time out from their busy schedules.

It looks like the former member of Club Venus is pretty amped up about her upcoming Dynamite appearance. She currently plays the role of the AEW Women's World Champion's protege and student - a role that should push her into singles competition sooner or later.

Fans are already waiting for Mariah May to face Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm have been at loggerheads for a while now, and the Timeless star has defended her title against The Virtuosa. However, it could be Mariah May stepping up to face Purrazzo in the near future.

The storyline, if it happens, may not be groundbreaking, but the dynamic between Storm, Purrazzo, and May should be entertaining for fans. May has wowed fans with her performance and abilities. The women's roster is currently stacked, so it remains to be seen what role May gets her chance to shine in.

