Mariah May slaps former WWE star on AEW Collision; but there's a massive twist

The current AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May, slapped a former WWE star multiple times before a huge twist took place. The surprising segment happened on the most recent episode of Collision.

Mariah May slapped the former WWE star, Toni Storm, before a twist. Storm won the first-ever women's gauntlet match on a recent episode of Dynamite to earn the opportunity to challenge May for the AEW Women's World title. The two are set for the title match at the upcoming Grand Slam show in Australia in a few weeks.

Ahead of their title match at the Grand Slam, Mariah May came face-to-face with Storm. During the segment, the 29-year-old star continued to play her amnesia gimmick and tried to hug May. The Glamour shockingly slapped Toni multiple times and dropped her face-first on the ground before leaving.

In a shocking twist, however, Toni Storm returned her 'Timeless' gimmick and called out May, recalling their memorable feud from last year. Toni also warned Mariah ahead of their match at Grand Slam Australia.

The story between Storm and May got more intriguing with the segment on Collision. It remains to be seen whether Toni Storm manages to capture the title from Mariah at the Grand Slam in February.

