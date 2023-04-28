Marina Shafir shares a mischievous photo of recently signed AEW star Roderick Strong

AEW star Marina Shafir has taken to social media to share a hilarious picture of All Elite Wrestling's newest roster member Roderick Strong.

The wrestling world was stunned when Strong made his debut on the April 26 edition of Dynamite, where he came to help Adam Cole, Bandido, and Orange Cassidy fend off the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Roddy's debut came as a shock to many, but not to his wife, Marina Shafir, who shared a cheeky picture of him before they arrived at the arena, where she called her husband bad m'fer, even while he was "sleepwalking."

"Ladies and gentlemen.. @roderickstrong the baddest motherf***er (sleep walking)," tweeted @MarinaShafir.

Strong hadn't competed since the August 9, 2022, edition of WWE NXT when he faced Apollo Crews, but that is set to change on the May 3 edition of Dynamite when he makes his AEW in-ring debut.

Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong are the latest married couple to join AEW

Roderick Strong proposed to Marina Shafir in December 2015, with the two have been an item for a while before that. The two eventually got married in November 2018, where they were the parents of a boy who was born in December 2017.

The fact that they are a couple means that they join the multitude of wrestlers within AEW who are either dating or are already married.

AEW has showcased some of the couples within storylines as well, with Adam Cole and Britt Baker being the most notable as they are both currently involved in a feud with Chris Jericho, while Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are featured performers on the "All Access" show that airs after Dynamite on TBS.

